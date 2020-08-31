Firefighters battle three-alarm blaze in Central City apartment building

Flames erupted Monday night from an apartment building on Washington and Carondelet streets

Firefighters were called to the three-alarm fire about 9:30 p.m. and were still working to get it under control an hour later.

All residents in the 25-unit two-story building were safely evacuated, Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell said. No injuries were reported. It was unclear how many people were displaced from their homes.

About 300 people in the area were without power in the area Monday night because of the blaze.