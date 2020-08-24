Double homicide reported in Leonidas

Two men were shot to death Sunday night in the Leonidas neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At 10:22 p.m., NOPD Second District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at Joliet and Jeanette streets. They found two adult male victims down, each with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims died at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victims and official causes of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of respective family

Homicide Detective Eric Vilhelmsen is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.