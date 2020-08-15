15-year-old girl, two men injured in Gert Town triple shooting

A teenage girl was injured Saturday night in a triple drive-by shooting on a residential Gert Town street, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The 15-year-old was sitting with two 37-year-old men outside a home in the 4300 block of Thalia Street at about 9:20 p.m. when a Red Kia Soul drove up. Gunfire erupted from the Kia, striking all three victims. The suspects fled down Thalia in the car.

The Emergency Medical Service took the teen and one of the men to the hospital. The other man arrived at the emergency room in a private vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.