NOPD: Vehicle of interest, occupants sought in homicide investigation

The NOPD is seeking to locate a vehicle and its occupants in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on July 26, 2020 at the intersection of 4th Street and South Claiborne Avenue.

On the listed date, NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a shooting at the listed location. A male subject was discovered at the location suffering from several gunshot wounds and later was pronounced deceased.

The pictured vehicle is believed to have been used by the unknown perpetrators in this incident. It is believed to be an early 2000s BMW X5 SUV, likely to have significant damage to the rear bumper area.

The vehicle may also have red paint marks/scratches to the driver side of the vehicle. The vehicle has a paper temporary license plate in the license plate holder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident, the pictured vehicle or its occupants is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Walter Edmond at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.