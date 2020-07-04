Man shot to death in parking lot outside Dollar General

A man was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in front of the Dollar General store on South Claiborne Avenue near Toledano Street, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At around 3:30 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers arrived at the Dollar General, 2841 S. Carrollton Ave. They found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot outside of the store. Emergency Medical Services transported him to the University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The homicide was the second in New Orleans on Friday afternoon, following one in New Orleans East.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Christopher Puccio is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.