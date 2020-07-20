Man killed in Central City double shooting

A double shooting in Central City left one man dead and another injured, the New Orleans Police Department reported on Monday afternoon.

In a report released at 2:22 p.m., police said the shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Jackson Avenue, between South Claiborne Avenue and Willow Street. NOPD officers called to the scene found two men with gunshot wounds.

The Emergency Medical Service pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No further details are available at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.