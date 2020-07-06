High demand expected for city’s free COVID-19 testing in Central City

The COVID-19 testing site Monday (July 6) was closed as soon as it opened at 8 a.m., with the last person to be tested already in the long line at Dillard University. Tests are limited to 150 a day.

The free testing will be held Tuesday (July 7) and Wednesday in Central City at the YMCA, 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. The noninvasive nasal-swab tests will be provided through New Orleans East Hospital.

Results are expected to be online or delivered in two to three days. Anyone is eligible to receive a free test. An ID and insurance card will be requested.

The YMCA testing site will open at 9 a.m. With demand growing, it’s suggested to show up in advance of opening.

For more information and a list of additional sites where testing in available, see ready.nola.gov.