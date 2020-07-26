Central City shooting victim dies of his injuries

The victim in a Central City shooting Sunday (July 26) died from his injuries, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The incident began with a traffic accident on Fourth Street and Claiborne Avenue, police said. After the crash, the gunman got out of one of the vehicles and shot at a man in the other vehicle before fleeing the scene.

At around 11:48 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting at the intersection at the intersection. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wounds. The Emergency Medical Service transported him to the hospital, where he died.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Christopher Puccio is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.