A Message from Judge Robin Giarrusso

Friends & Supporters,

I will seek re-election this fall for Division G of New Orleans Civil District Court. I have served on the bench with distinction and have the requisite experience to continue serving all parties. Because of COVID and the economic downturn, I am requesting my campaign committee refrain from raising funds now. My campaign fund is substantial, and I do not want to burden attorneys who would normally be generous contributors to the campaign.

It has been a pleasure serving the residents of New Orleans. I will continue to work hard, move cases efficiently, and be fair. Thank you for your long-standing support.

Warmly,

Robin M. Giarrusso

Judge, Civil District Court, Division G

Paid for by the Robin M. Giarrusso Campaign Fund. NOLA Messenger does not endorse political candidates for office.