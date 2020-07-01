A Message from Judge Robin Giarrusso

Friends & Supporters,
I will seek re-election this fall for Division G of New Orleans Civil District Court. I have served on the bench with distinction and have the requisite experience to continue serving all parties. Because of COVID and the economic downturn, I am requesting my campaign committee refrain from raising funds now. My campaign fund is substantial, and I do not want to burden attorneys who would normally be generous contributors to the campaign.
It has been a pleasure serving the residents of New Orleans. I will continue to work hard, move cases efficiently, and be fair. Thank you for your long-standing support.
Warmly,
Robin M. Giarrusso
Judge, Civil District Court, Division G
Paid for by the Robin M. Giarrusso Campaign Fund. NOLA Messenger does not endorse political candidates for office.