‘We all mask for you’: Audubon Zoo reopens with restrictions in place

The Audubon Zoo reopened to the public on Wednesday, June 3. Zoo visits, however, are now a little different than in the past.

All visitors will follow a one-way trail through almost all of the zoo to see many of their favorite animals and wildlife habitats. The interactive and indoor exhibits remain closed.

Due to state and city reopening guidelines, all zoo admissions, including member admission, must be reserved online in advance for a specific date and entry time. Visitors can purchase tickets online here.

Paper maps won’t be available at the site, so guests are encouraged to download the zoo guide on their phone. Sanitized strollers and scooters will be available to rent, and restrooms will be regularly cleaned and sanitized and open to the public.

Social distancing is required, and masks are strongly encouraged for guests and mandatory for staff members. The Zoofari Cafe offers takeout and outdoor dining, while other concessions remain closed.

Audubon Park and Riverview, aka The Fly, are now open to the public, including vehicular traffic. Audubon Tennis reopened for play Wednesdays through Sundays, and the Audubon Park Golf Club reopened June 2.

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, and Audubon Nature Center remain closed to the public. See the nature institute’s reopening website or follow Audubon on social media for updates.