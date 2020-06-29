Walkup COVID-19 testing held this week in Broadmoor, Lower Garden District

The city’s free walk-up testing for COVID-19 will be held in Broadmoor and the Lower Garden District this week.

Anyone, with or without symptoms, is eligible to receive a test. No ID or health insurance is required.

Testing at the Andrew Wilson Elementary School at 3617 Gen. Pershing St. in Broadmoor takes place today (June 29) and Tuesday (June 30) from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — or whenever tests run out.

These tests are offered through a partnership with LCMC Health, LSU and the New Orleans Health Department and are performed with a noninvasive nasal swab. Results are expected to be online or delivered within two to three days.

On Monday (June 29) afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m., tests will be available at The Avenue Pub, 1732 St. Charles Ave.

The tests are self-administered oral swabs provided by Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE, and the city’s Health Department. Results are expected to be available via email and phone in three to five days.

As of Monday morning, 70,877 coronavirus tests have been performed in Orleans Parish, which has seen 7,760 cases and 531 deaths from the virus. Currently, 1,876 people are hospitalized with the disease in the Louisiana Department of Health’s Region 1, which includes Jefferson, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes as well as New Orleans.

See the city’s NOLA Ready site for more information on testing.