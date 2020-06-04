Police blotter: Shootings reported in Central City and Leonidas

Sixth District officers were called to a shooting at Magnolia and Sixth streets Wednesday night at 10:51 p.m. When they arrived, however, no victim was found at the scene.

In the Leonidas neighborhood on Monday (June 1), a 25-year-old man was shot by three men in a white four-door Dodge Charger with a black bumper. The victim was walking near Green and Eagle streets with the men began shooting from the car. He was hit in the left foot.

On Monday at about 7:15 a.m., two victims were shot during a burglary in the 1200 block of Freret Street in Central City. A 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were taken to a hospital by the Emergency Medical Service, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Further details about these incidents were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.