NOPD seeks suspect in theft of tools

The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Stephen Hamilton, 50, in the investigation of a simple burglary that occurred on May 29 in the 1800 block of Washington Avenue.

NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call regarding a duplex under renovation that had tools stolen. During the course of the investigation, Sixth District detectives developed and positively identified Hamilton as a suspect. Prior to the officers’ arrival, Hamilton reportedly fled the scene.

The supplied photo of Hamilton is believed to be an older photo, and he is currently believed to have a Mohawk-style haircut.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.