LAUNCH After High School

Figuring out what to do after high school is hard. Good news: there’s a new option for New Orleans public high school graduates. LAUNCH is a free bridge year program that connects young people with brighter futures.

Students in LAUNCH:

College: earn transferable college credits

earn transferable college credits Career: train and build skills for a high paying career

train and build skills for a high paying career Life: develop a strong and flexible five-year plan with the support of a dedicated coach

… And receive technology tools and transportation

… All for free!

Now more than ever, recent high school graduates may be wondering “what’s next?” For many, the time isn’t right for traditional college or the workforce. LAUNCH is a free, one-year program that provides skills, confidence, and connections for long-term success. Our virtual programming allows students to learn from home with guidance from dedicated Success Coaches. In this uncertain time, this kind of support and coaching is more valuable than ever.

LAUNCH is accepting applications now for the 2020-2021 year.