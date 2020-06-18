18-year-old identified as victim in fatal Hollygrove shooting

The Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a Hollygrove homicide on Monday (June 15) as Messiah Thompson, 18.

Second District officers responded to reports of gunfire Monday at 4:36 p.m. in the 8300 block of Palm Street. They discovered Thompson suffering from a gunshot wound. The teenager died at the scene.

Homicide Detective Leonard Bendy is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.