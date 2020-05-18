Woman shot to death in Leonidas area

A woman was shot to death late Sunday (May 17) in the Leonidas neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

NOPD Second District officers responded to a report of shots fired the intersection of Eagle and Hickory Streets at around 11 p.m..

Upon arrival, the officers learned a female victim had been shot and was taken to the hospital by private conveyance. She later succumbed to her injuries. No further information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim after an autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Nicholas Davis is in charge of this ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information. Those with information can also call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.