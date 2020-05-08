Vehicle of interest sought in NOPD homicide investigation

The NOPD is seeking to locate a vehicle of interest and its occupants in the investigation of a homicide that occurred Monday (May 5) in Central City.

At about 8:45 p.m., the pictured vehicle approached Arthur Netter, 28 – who was standing near a building in the 2100 block of Fourth Street.

Multiple shots were fired from the vehicle, one of which struck Netter. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The vehicle is described as a light-colored – possibly gray or silver – extended cab four-door pickup truck, with flared fenders and wide tires extending past the fenders.

Anyone with information on this incident or the pictured vehicle and/or its occupants is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Michael Young at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.