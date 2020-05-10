Suspect sought in burglary of gun from car in Hollygrove

The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Earl Parker, 26, in the investigation of a a vehicle burglary that occurred in May 4 in Hollygrove

A Glock 9 mm handgun was reported stolen from a car in the 2900 block of Joliet Street. NOPD Second District detectives have named Parker as a suspect in the burglary.

Parker has a previous arrest and conviction for negligent injuring in 2011.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.