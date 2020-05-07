Police blotter: Two pizza delivery drivers, bicyclist robbed

Two pizza delivery drivers in the Freret area have been held up at gunpoint during the past week, and a 66-year-old bicyclist was attacked and robbed in Hollygrove, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

On Monday (May 4), a 51-year-old restaurant employee was trying to deliver pizzas in the Freret neighborhood, but the customer kept changing the address.

When the driver arrived at an address in the 5000 block of Loyola Avenue at about 9:40 p.m., he was approached from behind by a man with a gun demanding money. The driver threw the pizzas and some cash at the gunman, who then fled.

In the second robbery, occurring Wednesday (May 6) at 11:05 p.m., the deliveryman was rushed by a gunman while getting out of his vehicle in the 5100 block of Willow Street.

The driver, a 34-year-old male, threw the cash he had collected for Domino’s Pizza on the ground. The gunman then demanded more, and the driver threw his wallet and phone to the ground.

The gunman is described as a 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 black man wearing a black bandana and black hooded jacket.

A bicyclist was also robbed at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday at Hollygrove Street and Earhart Boulevard.

Two men approached the victim, 66, pushed him off his bicycle, went through his pockets and threatened him before fleeing with the man’s property.

Further details about these incidents were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.