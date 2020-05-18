Police blotter: Robberies in Milan, Fontainebleau, Hoffman Triangle

Robberies and purse snatchings were reported in the Milan, Fontainebleau and Hoffman Triangle neighborhoods.

In the Hoffman Triangle, a man was arrested in an armed robbery on Wednesday (May 13) while a second suspect remained at large.

At about 9:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Roman Street, the victim, a 36-year-old man, was approached from behind. A man stuck a pen knife in his abdomen while a woman took his wallet and other items from his pocket.

The woman fled with the stolen items. Gregory Garmany, 53, was arrested at the scene.

Garmany remained jailed Monday on $10,000 bond. Sheriff’s Office records show he pleaded guilty to armed robbery in 2010 and to theft in 2014.

On Saturday (May 16) a woman, 41, was in the 8000 block of Fig Street at about 7:30 a.m. when she was struck on the head behind and fell to the ground. Her assailant grabbed her purse and ran off.

Just before midnight on Sunday (May 17), a 48-year-old woman was at Danneel and Marengo streets when she was approached by a man demanding she turn over her belongings. After she refused, he grabbed the property and fled. Police did not specify what he stole from her.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.