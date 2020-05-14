Person of interest sought in homicide on Loyola near Delachaise

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking to speak with a person of interest in the investigation of the shooting death of Brad Martin, 42, on April 21 in the 3600 block of Loyola Avenue.

Lionel “Eric” Lotts, 36, is not wanted for arrested in this investigation. However, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives believe Lotts has knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to question him.

Sixth District officers responding to a call of reporting shots fired on Loyola near Delachaise Street discovered Martin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Arin Starzyk at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.