NOPD releases video of ATM being ripped from front of Camellia Grill

The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in locating and identifying suspects in the theft of an ATM that occurred on April 23 in the Camellia Grill on South Carrollton Avenue.

At approximately 10 p.m., three men were seen via video surveillance breaking the front door of the Riverbend diner, wrapping an ATM with a chain and pulling it from its floor mounting with a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Surveillance video in this investigation can be seen at this link.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.