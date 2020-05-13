New Orleans-based company offers customer logging technology for local businesses

As the City of New Orleans moves into phase one of reopening, customer logging has been a suggested safety precaution, especially for high-traffic locales.

IDScan.net, a local developer of identity verification and information gathering technologies, is now offering New Orleans companies a touchless solution for automatically logging customers.

“Our solution helps businesses across industries protect their customers and their staff,” said Denis Petrov, CEO of IDScan.net, in a statement. “Our solution, which logs customers and gets them through the door as fast as possible, is particularly useful where there is high traffic.”

IDScan.net’s visitor management platform scans government-issued IDs and instantly pulls the individual’s name, address, and date of birth. It then creates a record for the individual in a database, along with the time and date of the visit.

While visitor logging is no longer required by the City, places like office buildings and hospitals can still benefit from keeping a log of everyone who comes through their doors. For instance, if someone visits an office and reports to the business that they tested positive for coronavirus day later, the business can notify everyone else who visited that day so they can take proper action.

IDScan.net can reportedly get businesses set up with the technology quickly and without contact, adhering to social distancing protocol. They will host a webinar to demonstrate the visitor management solution at noon today (May 13).