Man shot in the wrist early Monday in the Irish Channel

A man was shot in the wrist early Monday in the Irish Channel neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The 26-year-old victim was in the 2300 block of Annunciation just before 4 a.m. when he heard gunshots, the police report says. He then saw he was hit in the wrist by a bullet.

The Emergency Medical Service took him to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting was first reported by the NOPD in an email sent at 4:45 a.m. as occurring in the 600 block of Second Street. The victim’s injury was described as a graze wound.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.