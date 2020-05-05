Man fatally shot in Central City

A man was fatally shot Monday night in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 8:43 p.m. arrived at 2100 block of Fourth Street, where they found Arthur Netter suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Emergency Medical Service took Netter to the hospital, where he later died from the gunshot wounds. He was 28 years old.

No further information is currently available. Homicide Detective Michael Young is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

This reported was updated on May 8 with the name and age of the victim.