Drive-thru preschool graduation gives 4-year-olds their day in the sun

The carpool line at the Child Development Program on Claiborne Avenue looked a bit different Saturday (May 16). Children’s heads popped up through sunroofs as teachers greeted the line of cars with cheers, waves, balloons and gift bags. Preschoolers were being treated to a drive-thru graduation.

Of the 54 total students, ages 6 weeks through 4 years old, at the Uptown center, seven were graduating 4-year-olds.

After being told by several parents that the sudden shelter-in-place orders brought on confusion to many of the children, particularly the older students, CDP staff members determined that they needed to do something to lift the children’s spirits.

“We are more than day-care or a preschool,” said Director Nicole Ben. “We are a family, and families celebrate major milestones — and this is ours.”

With the sounds of “Lean on Me” and “Hello, Goodbye” flowing from large speakers, the children leaned out car windows to grab treat bags, a graduation cap, a memory book of their artwork and classwork and, of course, a diploma.

Pastries and chocolate milk donated by PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans were passed out. Cars pulled into parking places and balloons were distributed.

After brief remarks from Nicole Ben, one of two balloons held by the child was released in honor of the occasion. And as things wrapped up, kids hopped out of cars to run have a photo taken in from the of a banner offering congratulations.

As the cars pulled away, each child carried with them, tucked inside their gift bag, a note from their pre-K teacher Emily Schumacher.