City cemeteries, including Lafayette No. 1, open for Mother’s Day

The city will allow residents to visit city-run cemeteries on Sunday, May 10 — Mother’s Day — to pay respects to loved ones.

The day will include a temporary opening of Lafayette Cemetery No. 1, which has been closed for repairs since September 2019.

The Garden District cemetery, which dates back to the 1830s, will be monitored by city staff, with supervision available at other cemeteries as well.

Social distancing protocols will be enforced, with visitors required to limit their groups to no more than 10 people, and all visitors keeping the required six-foot distance from one another.

The cemeteries will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.