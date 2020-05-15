Audubon begins phased reopening with The Fly and tennis courts

From the Audubon Institute

Per state and city public health directives, Audubon has received approval to move forward with reopening its family of parks and museums following a phased approach that strictly limits attendance and programming.

Audubon Riverview Park, or The Fly, will reopen on Saturday (May 16) to pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Vehicular traffic will not be allowed.

Audubon Tennis will reopen Wednesday (May 20) with a limited schedule and appropriate social distancing measures.

Audubon Golf Course will remain closed at this time, and more information on plans for its reopening will be announced soon.

Planning is underway to reopen Audubon Zoo in early June.

“We have been preparing to reopen for several weeks,” said Audubon Chief Operating Office Kyle Burks. “From stringent cleaning protocols to removing unnecessary touchpoints, Audubon is committed to providing a safe experience for visitors. We want to take every precaution as we reopen our facilities and appreciate the community’s patience as we carefully begin to open our doors up to the public.”

Audubon has consulted with experts at zoos and aquarium across the country as well as with local museums and attractions and health officials to develop a comprehensive reopening plan that will ensure the health and safety of its visitors, staff, volunteers and animals.

“Part of our reopening plan and a requirement of the city is for Audubon to take online reservations,” Burks said. “Online tickets will be required for all guests, including Audubon members. Our new timed admission protocol is critical to limiting the number of guests in our facilities at any time and supporting increased physical distancing.”

Along with attendance limits, other safety initiatives include requiring staff to wear masks in public spaces, stringent cleaning protocols, and physical distancing signage.