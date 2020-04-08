Where to find food to-go for Passover, Holy Thursday and Easter

Food, family and holidays are intrinsically linked, particularly in New Orleans where traditions run deep.

With Passover starting today (Wednesday, April 8) and Holy Thursday (April 9) leading up to Easter Sunday, more families are planning their feast around these holidays at home due to COVID-19 self-quarantine rules.

Gatherings will be far smaller and religious services will be virtual, but it’s still the holidays. Some will want a day off from cooking or may just want something special, picked up or delivered. Local restaurants, bakeries and caterers have filled the culinary void with to-go menus.

One tradition that many will be missing is the Holy Thursday meal at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, where fans go to savor gumbo z’herbes (made with nine types of greens, such as turnip, mustard and collard, and meats such as ham hock and andouille) which is only served on this day.

Holy Thursday

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant

504-821-0600

2301 Orleans Ave.

Order: Phone, curbside pickup

Website: www.dookychaserestaurant.com/

Order gumbo z’herbes by the quart, half gallon or gallon, and fried chicken in orders of four, eight or 12 pieces. Don’t forget the cornbread.

The restaurant has remained open for take-out service.

Easter

Pigeon Caterers

504-262-0412

Where to see the menu: Instagram: @Pigeoncaterers; Web site: https://www.pigeoncaterers.com/grab-n-go/order-online#/menus/36281

Order: Online or on the phone through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Delivery: Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12

Pigeon Catering is doing to-go orders as Pigeon’s Pantry. The extensive menu can be ordered à la carte or six serving portions.

Highlights include: Mini-praline baked brie with mini-crostini; crab and corn bisque; roasted, double rack of herb-crusted lamb chops; wild mushroom pilaf; red velvet white chocolate cookies.

Southern Hospitality Catering

504-897-0477, call between 9 am and 4 p.m.

Where to see the menu: Instagram: @SouthernHospitalityCatering or Facebook: @SouthernHospitalityCateringNOLA

Order: by Thursday, April 9

Pickup: Saturday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Sunday, April 12, 10 a.m. to noon. They will put the order into the vehicle.

Highlights include: Deviled eggs, honey apricot glazed spiral ham off-the-bone and garden green beans amandine.

The caterer also has been boiling crawfish, Friday through Sunday. Order Thursday by 4 p.m., pick up between 3 and 6 p.m. on Friday; Order Friday for pick up Saturday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to noon. Minimum crawfish order for Easter Sunday is 10 pounds.

Beth Biundo Sweets

504-899-8059

Where to see the menu: Instagram: @bethbiundo

Order: Call between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.; delivery only

Highlights include: Easter egg or spring flower decorated sugar cookies, cupcakes, a nutella tart and cake that is available in three different flavors: Easter wedding, chocolate/caramel and coconut rum.

Doris Metropolitan

504-237-3500

620 Chartres St.

Where to see the menu: https://dorismetropolitan.com/en/new-orleans/menus/dinner

Order: By Friday, April 10, 5 p.m.

Pickup: Sunday, April 12, noon to 5 p.m. They can bring to your car

Highlights include: prime rib roast, rack of lamb, venison osso bucco, roasted carrots, grilled asparagus and ice cream.

The restaurant is also offering a to-go menu throughout the week.

Passover and Easter

Maple Street Patisserie

504-304-1526

7638 Maple St.

7:30 a.m. to noon

Where to see the menu: Facebook – @MapleStPatisserie

Order: Call (but don’t leave message on the machine) or stop in.

Highlights include: Babka, as well as for Passover, the bakery has a variety of rolls, cakes, petit fours and cakes; for Easter, a “lamb” cake, carrot cake and cheesecake.

Passover

Casablanca

504-888-2209

3030 Severn Ave., Metairie

Where to see the menu: Kosherneworleans.com

Pickup: Wednesday. April 8, between 9 a.m. and noon

Highlights include: As of Tuesday evening, the following is still available on the menu: matzo ball soup, gifilte fish, honey lime chicken, tzimis (vegan), potato kuegel and lemon almond macaroons.

Kosher Cajun Deli

504-888-2010

3519 Severn Ave.

Where to see the menu: koshercajun.com; special Passover hours (see here)

While at this point the prepared menu is by availability only, the store stocks a number of essential items for Seder.

Stein’s Market and Deli & Rimon at Tulane Hillel

Steins: 504-527-0771 or 504-281-4467; Rimon: 504-232-0758, call after 2 p.m. to order

2207 Magazine St.

Where to see the menu: Instagram: @Dansteinsdeli; Facebook: @SteinsMarketandDeli

Hours: Tues.-Sun., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Catering: Pickup only.

While Stein’s is selling matzo, matzo meal, chocolate-coated matzo, brownie mix, macaroons, gefilte fish and prepared horseradish and beets, the deli is partnering with Rimon, Chef Dan Esses’ catering company that makes farm-to-table, healthy Kosher food.

Esses isn’t taking orders anymore for Passover Seder, but you may want to call to see if there is anything available, just in case.

Highlights: Braised brisket, kuegel and Pontchatoula strawberry and almond matzo crumble.

You can still order Stein’s sandwiches to-go during regular hours.

Reporter Sue Strachan can be reached at suestrachan16@gmail.com.