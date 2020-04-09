Walmart on Tchoupitoulas closed today to sanitize, restock

Walmart is temporarily closing three stores in the New Orleans area today (Thursday, April 9) to sanitize them and restock shelves. The stores include the Walmart on Tchoupitoulas Street, as well as stores in New Orleans East and Harahan. They will reopen Friday at 7 a.m.

Third-party sanitation specialists will thoroughly clean and disinfect the stores according to guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection and other health experts, according to a press release. Walmart employees will be restocking the shelves.

The Walmart press release states: “When the stores reopen on Friday we will conduct associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with face masks and gloves. These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place over the past few weeks to protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, limiting the number of customers in a store at a time, one-way aisle shopping, placing social distancing signage and enacting an emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work.”