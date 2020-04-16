Viewpoint: Mail-in ballots are essential for the safety of Louisiana voters

Who wants to potentially put themselves or their family members at risk by voting at a poll on upcoming election days?

With Louisiana’s presidential primary and other ballot measures now scheduled for July 11, state officials are squabbling over how to hold safe elections during the pandemic and beyond. Newly minted state Rep. Mandie Landry, District 91, pre-filed House Bill 419, to allow all registered voters to utilize voting by mail in every election. Co-authored by Reps. Aimee Freeman, District 98, and Matt Willard, District 97, this legislation would impact the November elections and beyond.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin have been working in a bi-partisan fashion to craft an emergency vote-by-mail system for this summer’s elections. Members of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee voted yesterday to support the emergency proposal. Their counterparts in the Senate rejected the proposal Wednesday (April 15), forcing Ardoin to quickly craft a compromise before his deadline to order the necessary supplies for a mail-in ballot election.

The sticking point in emergency proposal Ardoin presented seems to be that some Republican legislators would prefer to limit what groups of individuals have access to mail-in ballots. Currently in Louisiana only seniors, members of the military overseas and individuals who are hospitalized can request an absentee ballot.

“Voters should not have to choose between exercising their constitutional rights and protecting their health and safety,” Rep. Landry said. “I was proud to work with the Power Coalition on expanded vote by mail before the pandemic. Given the emergence we now face as a nation, passing a no-excuse vote by mail in Louisiana is more important than ever. Over half the states in this country allow it, and it’s time that Louisiana joined them.”

“I am disappointed that the Senate House and Governmental Affairs Committee deferred action on Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s emergency declaration yesterday, and I am thanking that the House Committee on Governmental Affairs agreed that Louisiana is having an emergency,” said Rep. Freeman.

President Trump has spoken out against all-mail voting because “you will never have a Republican elected in this country again.” Other Republicans cite high incidences of voter fraud in mail ballot elections. Experts refute both claims, according to The New York Times.

New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu recently endorsed the concept of all-mail voting due to potential health risks of voting in person this fall. Officials in Iowa are also considering making the change. Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington already conduct elections almost entirely by mail. In the District of Columbia and 28 other states registered voters are allowed to request mail-in ballots without providing a reason.

Setting up an expanded vote-by-mail system in Louisiana won’t necessarily be easy. But it is necessary in these troubled times. Too bad it’s taking a pandemic to bring Louisiana in line with the majority of state voting practices.

QUALIFYING STILL OPEN FOR NATIONAL CONVENTION DELEGATES

The Louisiana Democratic Party is reminding registered voters that it is not too late to qualify to be a delegate to the National Democratic Convention, which is still scheduled to be held Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee. Voters must submit their qualifying forms by April 20. The Republican National Convention will take place in Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 24-27. The Republican delegate selection process is also ongoing.

