Victim in shooting at Broad and Washington dies from his wounds

Shooting victim Troy Green, 51, has died from his wounds, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office reports.

Green was shot in the neck on April 15, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Sixth District police officers called to Washington Avenue and South Broad Street at about 3:40 p.m. found him lying unresponsive on the ground.

He was transported to the hospital via the Emergency Medical Service. Four days later, he died, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.