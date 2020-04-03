Suspect sought in Laurel Street vehicle break-in

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in the investigation of a vehicle burglary that occurred early Monday (March 30).

At 5:27 a.m., the pictured suspect was observed entering the unlocked door of the victim’s vehicle in the 4200 block of Laurel Street and ransacking the interior. The victim reported nothing was stolen from the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.