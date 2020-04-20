Sip and shop — virtually — during the Magazine Street Champagne Stroll

The 10th annual Champagne Stroll on Magazine Street is still on for May 2. It’s just not on the street, it’s online, the Magazine Street Merchants Association has announced.

Magazine Street (@MagazineStreet) will host an interactive Instagram live video feed, the “Virtually Champagne Stroll,” on Saturday, May 2. Merchants will offer special deals and followers can chime in with their messages supporting Magazine Street and photos of themselves drinking champagne and shopping online.

This night has been one of the flagship events of the Magazine Street Merchants Association, providing heavy traffic and much needed sales to many businesses on Magazine Street, giving them a boost before the traditional summer slump sets in.

The virtual event, presented by the Gulf Coast Bank & Trust in light of the current pandemic and with respect to social distancing, lets the community and Magazine Street supporters celebrate the 10th Champagne Stroll in a historic and unprecedented way.

Many stores and shops will offer discounts, and some restaurants will offer takeout food or drinks during this event. Magazine Street will share updates on Instagram Live and across all platforms — checking in with business owners on their special giveaways and door prizes to viewers and shoppers during that time. Residents are encouraged to take the opportunity to shop locally for Mother’s Day.



A list of participating shops, galleries and restaurants will be available on www.magazinestreet.com. For updates, go to the stroll’s webpage or Facebook page