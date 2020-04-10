15-year-old wounded in Hollygrove shooting

Two separate shootings, one involving a 15-year-old victim, were reported in the Hollygrove area on Thursday (April 9).

The first occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Forshey Street. A newer model white Ford F-150 pulled alongside the victim, a 15-year-old male.

The driver, who was wearing a ski mask, opened fire, striking victim multiple times in the legs.

At 10:52 p.m., Second District NOPD officers were called to the 2500 block of Monroe Street, near Eagle Street. They found a 31-year-old man inside a black sedan suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm.

The victims in both shootings were taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service. Police are investigating the identity of the gunmen.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.