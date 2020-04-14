Put down that beer: Urban South Brewery gets state contract for hand sanitizer

Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, recently won a bid to produce 50,000 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer for Louisiana’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The Tchoupitoulas Street brewery has partnered with other Louisiana manufacturers to secure the raw materials necessary to take on this project. Orders for hand sanitizer have exceeded 120,000 bottles from local hospitals, grocery stores, nursing homes and small businesses.

“In such unfamiliar and challenging times, it’s important for us to support other businesses impacted by this crisis and support our community in a time of need,” said Jacob Landry, founder of Urban South Brewery, in a press release. “This is a unique opportunity to keep our team employed and working while meeting a critical need in the community that has supported us for the last four years.”

Urban South employees will use their beer production and packaging skills to instead bottle hand sanitizer amid the nationwide shortage.

Both front-of-house and back-of-house workers will remain fully employed due to this new pivot. Businesses or health care agencies interested in placing wholesale orders for hand sanitizer can contact the brewery at info@urbansouthbrewery.com.

Urban South Brewery is also open for to-go beer sales only until further notice. Fans can place orders online and pick up beer at the Tchoupitoulas Street taproom from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.