Police release video of car burglary in university area

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a vehicle burglary incident that occurred on April 12 in the university area.

The pictured vehicle – a Ford Explorer in either a gray or silver – is believed to have been used by the perpetrator of a car burglary in the 2100 block of Palmer Avenue. He is described as a black male wearing stone-washed jeans, a black hooded jacket and a red T-shirt.

Surveillance video of this incident can be viewed at this link.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.