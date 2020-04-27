Police blotter: Shooting, two stabbings, two robberies reported Uptown during weekend

A shooting, two stabbings and two robberies were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the weekend.

The shooting occurred in the St. Thomas area behind the Walmart Supercenter on Sunday evening. The victim, a 35-year-old male, arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police learned the victim was on St. Thomas Street at St. Andrew at about 5 p.m. on Sunday (April 26) when a man approached, took out a firearm and shot him in the foot. The gunman fled in a car, and the victim was taken to the emergency room via private conveyance.

Stabbings

In one of the stabbing incidents, a 60-year-old man arrived at a hospital early Monday (April 27) with a stabbing wound.

The victim was in the 3200 block of Third Street in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood at about 3:30 a.m. when an identified man cut him in the finger and fled, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

In an earlier stabbing incident, occurring Saturday evening in Central City, a woman was arrested.

According to the NOPD, a 36-year-old man was cut during an argument at about 5:30 p.m. in 2400 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

The victim was taken to a hospital by the Emergency Medical Service. A short time later, Sixth District officers arrested Linda Allen, 59, in the incident.

As of Monday morning, Allen is being held at the Orleans Parish jail on one count of criminal damage to property and one count of aggravated battery, Sheriff’s Office records show. Her bail was set at $2,000.

Robberies

The robberies were both reported on Saturday morning, one in the Irish Channel and another in the Fountainebleau area.

At about 7:20 a.m., two men arrived at the victim’s house in the 2700 block of St. Thomas Street to reclaim property. They then assaulted the victim, a 55-year-old male, and attempted to tie him up inside his home. They took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

The second incident occurred at about 8 a.m. The victim, a 29-year-old male, got a ride from another man to Fountainebleau Drive just off Carrollton Avenue, in exchange for gas money. The driver then demanded the victim’s property, and he complied.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.