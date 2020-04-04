Person of interest sought in December shooting death on Liberty Street

The NOPD is seeking to locate a person of interest in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on Dec. 27 in the 1500 block of South Liberty Street.

The pictured individual is not wanted as a suspect. He is sought for questioning only at this time. NOPD Homicide Unit detectives feel this individual may have knowledge of information vital to the investigation of the killing of Jermeny Marsh, 23.

Police said Marsh was sitting in his car two days after Christmas, just before noon, when someone walked up, pointed a gun at him and started shooting. Sixth District officers found him in the car on South Liberty and Terpsichore Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the pictured person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Marylou Agustin at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.