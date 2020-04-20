NOLA.com: Neighbors bang out a nightly thank-you note

At 7 p.m. every night, a racket breaks out on quiet stretch of Laurel Street in the West Riverside area. It’s neighbors sending a thank-you note to the doctors and nurses, RTA workers, ambulance drivers, firefighters and everyone else who is working to help New Orleanians through the coronavirus pandemic, reports Doug MacCash on NOLA.com. The ritual, modeled on similar demonstrations of unity in New York and around the globe, was initiated by 72-year-old Uptown resident Natesh “Mo” Mohan to show respect and gratitude for everyone on the front-lines.