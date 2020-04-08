New podcast tackles the future of hospitality in New Orleans

There’s a new podcast in town, and service industry professionals are offering up their voices for it. The weekly podcast, titled We’ll Be Right Back: The Future of Hospitality, features interviews with professionals and organizations providing relief and resources as the industry manages amid COVID-19.

As stated on its website, We’ll Be Right Back will “tell the stories of local business owners and employees in the service/hospitality sector and gig economy at-large in the Greater New Orleans Area impacted by the economic blowback of the coronavirus, as well as highlight the resources available to businesses and individuals alike.”

Play the latest episode featuring Rachel Billow Angulo of La Cocinita.

“It’s important for New Orleans to have difficult, but hopeful and productive discussions as we chart a path forward in the wake of COVID-19,” said Greg Tilton, host and producer of We’ll Be Right Back.

“We believe this podcast is important because it highlights local and national resources and relief efforts, fosters discussions around possible solutions for every corner of the service and hospitality industry, and most of all, it puts local, human stories front and center,” said Tilton.

Uptown Messenger will be sharing these service industry stories as they come in. We support media efforts and exposure to voices like this project does. To learn more about the project and access all episodes, click here.

Greg Tilton is co-founder/cinematographer at inDEPTH Media and producer of the Rumor Files and Jacks of Trades podcasts. He produces We’ll Be Right Back: The Future of Hospitality along with Barrie Schwartz of My House Events and Elizabeth Tilton of Oyster Sunday.