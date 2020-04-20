Mobile COVID-19 testing kicks off at Xavier University

Xavier University is the first site in a campaign bring COVID-19 testing to medically vulnerable communities. Walk-up testing will be available at Xavier from Tuesday (April 21) through Friday of this week.

LCMC Health, the New Orleans Health Department and Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center will be conducting a mobile testing campaign for COVID-19 across the metro area over the coming weeks.

At a press briefing on Monday, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department, urged residents of the Xavier neighborhoods such as Gert Town, Hollygrove and Dixon to take advantage of the testing this week.

To be eligible for testing, you must be 18 years of age or older and either recently exposed to COVID-19 or recently showing symptoms of the virus.

Results are expected to be online or delivered within two to three days.

The citywide mobile campaign is taking walk-up testing to neighborhoods that have been heavily affected by COVID-19, with the goal of identifying early cases. The sites will be selected to provide testing outreach to communities that may have had limited access to drive-up testing.

The first tests will be administered at Xavier University, XULA Lot W, 3600 Pine St. Please enter on Palm Street. The hours Tuesday through Friday are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until the daily maximum of 250 tests is reached.