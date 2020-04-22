Man shot to death on Loyola in Milan neighborhood

A shooting claimed the life of a man Tuesday night in the Milan neighborhood.

Sixth District officers responded to a call of reporting shots fired at around 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Loyola Avenue, near Delachaise Street. They discovered a 42-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence. No further information is currently available.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Arin Starzyk is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.