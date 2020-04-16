Man shot to death at LaSalle and Harmony

A man was shot to death today (Thursday, April 16) in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At around 11:02 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting near Harmony and LaSalle streets. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

After applying lifesaving measures, the Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene.

No further information is immediately available. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Bruce Bruggerman is in charge of this ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300. Those with information can also call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.