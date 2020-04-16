Man shot in neck at Washington and Broad

A man was injured by a shooting in the Broadmoor neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Police were called to Washington Avenue and South Broad Street at about 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday (April 15). They found an unresponsive man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his neck.

The victim, whose identity is unknown, was transported to the hospital via the Emergency Medical Service.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.