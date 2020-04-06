Major roadwork project begins in Hollygrove and Leonidas

A $15.1 million roadwork project is scheduled to begin today (Monday, April 6) in Hollygrove and Lenonidas, the Mayor’s Office announced. It’s part of a massive capital improvement program for the roads and drainage systems that the city is under a deadline to complete.

The $2.2 billion citywide infrastructure program, with more than 200 individual projects, is financed through FEMA, Housing and Urban Development, the Sewerage & Water Board and city bonds. The federal funding has a time limit, city officials say. The infrastructure program is scheduled to be completed by 2023.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell has ordered the work to continue during the coronavirus shutdowns. “Continuing our infrastructure work during this trying time for our city is absolutely essential,” Cantrell said in a written statement. “Public safety is always our priority — with hurricane season on the horizon as well as deadlines for our FEMA and HUD dollars — we must push forward for as long as we safely and responsibly can.”

There are currently have 17 of these capital improvement projects under construction, valued at more than $75 million. In addition 26 Department of Public Works projects, valued at nearly $160 million, are under construction. Work is continuing on all of these projects.

A pop-up on the city’s roadwork website vows compliance with the CDC rules for construction job sites, including a single point of entry and exit, temperature scans as workers enter the site, thorough daily cleanings of all surfaces, hand-washing stations and maintaining at least 6 feet between workers.

Construction on the Hollygrove-Leonidas Group A project is scheduled to last for approximately one year, ending in the spring of 2021 if weather and other circumstances permit.

The work includes replacing or repairing damaged underground water, sewer and drainage lines; repairing damaged curbs and gutters; patching the roadway with asphalt; replacing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons; and installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections.

Sewer repairs will begin at Dublin and Hampson streets. Then the work will continue north along Dublin to Panola. A second crew will begin repairs on Joliet Street south of Cohn Street.

Residents can expect limited parking availability, noise and dust during the construction. The city announced it will take measures to minimize construction impacts, including construction signage around the sites and informing residents in advance of temporary closures and changes to garbage or postal services.

If the work will disrupt water service, a 48-hour notice is promised. In addition, construction equipment cannot be staged in areas that prohibit residential access and parking.

Regular work hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Permission for occasional weekend work may be granted, if required.

For more information about this project and other upcoming work, visit Roadwork.nola.gov, email roadwork@nola.gov or call 504-658-ROAD (7623).