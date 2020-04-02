Help the Audubon Zoo name its new lion cubs

With the Audubon Zoo closed to the public, few have been able to meet the newest addition to the zoo’s swelling pride: two male lion cubs.

Born in January to mom Kali and dad Arnold, the two cubs are still unnamed. But the zoo keepers are planning to change that, and they are asking for your help.

Animal care staff at Audubon Zoo have narrowed their selection of names down to their top three: Haji, Radi and Asani. All the names are Swahili words chosen for their sound and meaning.

Now you can step in to help by voting for your favorite name in the poll here. Animal staff will assign one of the two favorites to each cub based on his personality.

Voting closes on April 8 at 5 p.m., and the winning names will be announced on Audubon Zoo’s Facebook page.