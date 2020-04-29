Digital town hall to discuss plans to revamp region’s transit system

A initiative to overhaul the region’s public transit system, called New Links, was at a crucial phase in February. It had released three comprehensive transportation concepts and was asking the public to weigh in.

That public input would drive the final proposal, Regional Planning Commission officials said. When the COVID-19 emergency hit, the New Links team was in the middle of intense outreach at busy transit stops and community meetings.

Social distancing put a stop to that outreach. Now a transportation advocacy group, RIDE New Orleans, has organized digital town halls to discuss the proposals.

Uptown, Central City, Hollygrove and Mid-City areas will be the focus of a digital town hall planned for Thursday (April 30). Everyone is invited to attend one of two sessions, the first at noon and a second at 5:30 p.m.

District A Councilman Joe Giarrusso and District B Councilman Jay H. Banks (District B) will join RIDE New Orleans to lay out what a network redesign is and what ideas are being explored for the New Orleans region with New Links, specifically focused on these neighborhoods.