Council seeks public input on Carnival safety

The coronavirus restrictions prevented the City Council from holding a hearing on Carnival safety planned for the March meeting of the Emergency Preparedness and Cybersecurity Special Committee, established in response to multiple tragic safety events that occurred in the past year.

District D Councilman Jared Brossett, the committee’s chairman, has released the following statement in response:

“I was looking forward to hearing from the public and Mardi Gras krewes on how we can make Mardi Gras safer for all who share in this annual tradition. I value your input and believe that success depends on us working together.

“Since we are unable to meet in-person at this time, the Council wants to invite the public to submit written comments via email for safety improvements you believe the Council should consider. All written comments submitted to the Council via email by May 1st will be shared with Mayor Cantrell’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council.

I appreciate your time, dedication, and efforts both in making Mardi Gras safer for all who participate.”

Those interested may submit a comment via email to safemardigras@nola.gov.