Which businesses and restaurants are open in Uptown New Orleans?

Uptown is blessed with many excellent restaurants. The continued closure of their dining rooms is necessary for public health but difficult the talented and hard-working staff of these establishments.

Luckily, we don’t have to deprive ourselves of the food we’ve grown to love and depend on during our confinement. Many of our local restaurants are offering to-go and delivery options with precautions for social distancing.

Below is a list of Uptown eateries and other businesses with information on which are delivering, which are offering takeout and which have decided to close for a while — plus information to help you treat yourself while giving your neighborhood restaurants a needed boost.

Some restaurants have reopened since we last checked, including La Boulangerie, Juan’s Flying Burrito, McClure’s BBQ, Theo’s Neighborhood Pizza and Shaya.

Most of the information was culled the restaurant websites and Facebook pages. We’ll be updating it regularly, but be warned it’s still subject to change. If your favorite restaurant is missing, let us know in the comments section. [Last update: April 28]



And don’t forget — tip as generously as you can.

RESTAURANTS

OPEN

Ajun Cajun , 8433 Oak St., 504-866-7077.

Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Delivery through D’liverynola. Curbside pickup. See menu here.

Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Takeout only.

4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Delivery services through delivery platforms (UberEats, WaitR and NolaDlivery) or call in your order and pick it up.

Order from the Commander’s wine cellar here. Weekly “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” wine and cheese party for delivery. Patrons are urged to contribute to employee relief fund.

Coquette , 2800 Magazine St., 504-265-0421.

Thursday through Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m. (orders begin at 2 p.m., Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. (orders begin at 11 a.m.)

All payment is taken over the phone (no walk-ups), no-contact pickup protocols in place. Stand at one of marked pickup stations outside and call or wave. Limited menu posted on Facebook and Instagram by 1 p.m. daily.

Open noon to 7 p.m. Takeout only. Line forms outside.

Call or order online. Take out or delivery Monday though Friday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Delivery only after 9 p.m. until at least midnight.

Serving take-out food and selling board games, role-playing games, Magic the Gathering and accessories.

Del Fuego Taqueria , 4518 Magazine St., 504-309-5797.

Open Tuesday-Saturday, 2 to 8 p.m. Get your order in by 7 p.m. Takeout only.

See menu online. It changes daily.

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mid-City and French Quarter locations open as well. Takeout and curbside pick-up available.

Order online here. All orders must be placed between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. for next-day pickup. Pickup is between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at 4930 Prytania St. only. Limited delivery is offered between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Menu will change daily.

Takeout Monday-Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

Noon -9 p.m. Call, order online or through the @waitrapp

La Boulangerie Bakery and Café, 4600 Magazine St., 504-269-3777.

Tuesday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Order online

Monday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call for curbside service.

Brunch: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner: 5 to 8 p.m. Call or order online. Virtual live entertainment on Facebook.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Curbside family-style and individual meals available daily from 4 to 7 p.m. Menu online. Hand sanitizer from the CDC recipe with purchase.

Open 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Order by phone or online. Deli open and a la carte meals, with curbside pickup available.

Order online for pick up. See Facebook or Instagram for updates on menu and pickup times.

3 to 9 p.m. Take-out and delivery. See Facebook.

Moe’s Original BBQ , 3150 Calhoun St, 504-301-3790.

11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery from @waitrapp and @ubereats.

Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Take-out or delivery. Daily combo specials. Discounted beer and wine.

Menu posted weekly online. Call in orders from 1 p.m. to sold out, pickup between 5 and 7 p.m. Delivery available within limited area.

Daily, noon to 9 p.m. Online ordering. Take-out and delivery.

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Delivery for Uptown and Garden District and curbside pick up. Call or order online.

Tuesday-Saturday. Phone lines open at 1 p.m. Curbside pickup 4 to 8 p.m. Menu and online ordering here.

Takeout only, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shaya , 4213 Magazine St., 504-891-4213.

Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Take-out and delivery. Online ordering.

Open daily 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. T ake-out, curbside and delivery through Ubereats, Postmates and Waitr. Full menu available.

Open Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call for take-out.

Regular hours for lunch and dinner. Take-out, and free delivery from in-house staff. Also delivery on Waitr and UberEats.

Open for delivery and take-out. Delivery through dliverynola. See menu on Facebook.

Open for takeout with $40 heat-and-serve dinners for five, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday-Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m. Curbside pickup or delivery. Call or order online.

Daily, 5 to 9 p.m. Call or order online. Half off wine with two entrees.

CLOSED

Ancora Pizzeria & Salumeria , closed as of March 21, until further notice.

, 984 Tchoupitoulas St. Temporarily closed Cavan , 3607 Magazine St.

All LeBlanc+Smith restaurants and bars are temporarily closed effective. Patrons are asked to buy gift cards on the website; 75% of proceeds will go to affected employees.

, 1800 Magazine St. Closing its doors for the duration of the pandemic, emptying its fridge feeding health care workers and first-responders. Gift cards available here. Guy’s Poboys , 5259 Magazine St., 504-891-5025. Temporarily closed.

, 2368 Magazine St., 504-302-1896. Temporarily closed. Riccobono’s Panola Street Cafe , 7801 Panola St., 504-314-1810.

, 7801 Panola St., 504-314-1810. Temporarily closed. Snake and Jake’s Christmas Club Lounge , closed as of March 21 until further notice. Virtual tip jar for bartenders on Venmo: @Andrew-Ledford-504

, 739 Jackson Ave., 504-218-7428. Closed. Tru Burger, Oak Street: closed as of March 21 (according to sign in window).

GROCERY STORES

Canseco’s Market , South Carrollton Avenue and Oak Street

504-766-0972. Open Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Closed until further notice. Click here to buy directly from vendors.

OTHER BUSINESSES